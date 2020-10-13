Dodgers forced to skip ailing Clayton Kershaw

“It’s kind of day to day. So I just really don’t want to say what’s the soonest,” Roberts said. “I don’t know.”

Kershaw played catch on the field before Tuesday’s game. Roberts said he wouldn’t start Game 3 on Wednesday and would not commit to which game could be targeted for Kershaw’s return.

Clayton Kershaw was scratched Tuesday from his start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series due to back spasms, though manager Dave Roberts said the likelihood is very good their ace lefty will pitch in the series with the Atlanta Braves.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner initially felt spasms after a bullpen session Saturday, three days after he went six innings to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against San Diego. Roberts said Kershaw has felt better each day since but wasn’t ready to make the scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves.

“Sunday, played some catch and just started to dissipate, got a little bit better. And then yesterday, a little bit better, even more,” Roberts said. “And then today just woke up and felt that it just wasn’t quite where he wanted to be, we wanted it to be.”

Rookie Tony Gonsolin was to make his postseason debut in Kershaw’s place with the Dodgers down 1-0 in the series. The righthander hadn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 26.

Roberts didn’t say who would start Wednesday, ruling out only Game 1 starter Walker Buehler and Dustin May, who also pitched Monday night.

Los Angeles announced the decision on its longtime ace about six hours before the first pitch in Arlington, Texas. Kershaw dealt with back pain once previously during an otherwise resurgent season for the 32-year-old lefthander.

Roberts said the spasms weren’t related to the back tightness that forced Kershaw to miss his opening start of the regular season.

Kershaw recovered quickly and went 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts as the Dodgers finished with the majors' best record. He had 62 strikeouts in 58⅓ innings and finished second in the NL with an 0.84 WHIP, while opponents batted just .194 against him. Kershaw has kept it up in the postseason with victories in two strong starts.

“He’s been completely dominant all year. He’s been an ace. He’s back to his form and being totally dominant,” May said. “He’s definitely a leader and a key guy to our group. And I just hope that he’s going to be able to come back.”

When Kershaw wasn’t ready for the opener, the 23-year-old May became the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

Kershaw threw eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball and struck out a career postseason-best 13 to beat Milwaukee in the wild-card round. Kershaw picked up another win in the Division Series while allowing three runs over six innings against San Diego.

Kershaw has dominated the Braves throughout his career, going 7-0 with a 1.49 ERA in 14 starts. He is 2-0 in three postseason starts against Atlanta, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings.

Although Kershaw has endured playoff problems in the past, his 11 postseason victories are the most in Dodgers history.

Gonsolin earned a spot in the Dodgers' rotation in late August after several outstanding spot starts. He had a 2.31 ERA in nine games during the regular season with 46 strikeouts in 46⅔ innings, earning consideration in the crowded field for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Braves lose Adam Duvall for playoffs

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injury to his left side. He was replaced on the roster for the NL Championship Series by infielder Johan Camargo.

Cristian Pache started Game 2 in center field and batted ninth.

Pache was making his first postseason start after the 21-year-old rookie started only one of the two games he played during the regular season. Ronald Acuña Jr. started Game 2 in right field, where he moved Monday night after Duvall got hurt. Nick Markakis started in left.

Duvall hurt his oblique in the second inning of Monday’s opener when he fouled off a pitch in the second inning. He was replaced in the middle of the plate appearance by Cristian Pache.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that its medical director, Dr. Gary Green, confirmed the injury after communicating with a Braves physician.

Camargo hit .200 with four homers and nine RBIs in 120 at-bats this season and was not on the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs. His only previous postseason experience was in 2018, when he was 0 for 15 and the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the Division Series in four games.

Duvall hit .237 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs this season and was 2 for 20 with a home run and three RBIs in the playoffs. He hit a two-run homer off Raisel Iglesias that drove in the final two runs in the 5-0 win over Cincinnati in Game 2 of the first round, completing a two-game sweep.

For the Dodgers, designated hitter Joc Pederson was back in the lineup against rookie righthander Ian Anderson after not starting against a lefty in the series opener. AJ Pollock returned to left field after being the Game 1 designated hitter. Chris Taylor went from left to second base for Kiké Hernández, who homered Monday in his first start this postseason.

Rays' bullpen offers sweet relief

Tampa Bay’s relievers went into Game 3 of the ALCS having stranded each of the first 17 runners they’ve inherited in these playoffs, matching the 2006 Cardinals for the longest such streak to start a postseason, according to MLB.com . . . The Astros have also had a lousy go with runners on base. They were 3 for 16 in the series with men in scoring position, including Alex Bregman’s bases-loaded fly out at the end of Game 2 . . . The average time of a nine-inning game sped up during the Division Series, but not my much. The 15 Division Series game averaged 3 hours, 28 minutes, 8 seconds, Major League Baseball said Monday. That was down from 3:29:18 in the wild-card round. MLB’s postseason average through the first two rounds was 3:28:43, up from a record 3:07:46 during the regular season . . . On Monday, MLB announced the order for next year’s amateur draft will be in reserve of winning percentage, as usual. Under the March 26 agreement between MLB and the players' association, MLB had the right to modify for the order because the regular season was fewer than 81 games per team. Pittsburgh will have the No. 1 pick for the fifth time after selecting Jeff King (1986), Kris Benson (1996), Bryan Bullington (2002), and Gerrit Cole (2011). Texas goes second, followed by Detroit, Boston, and Baltimore.