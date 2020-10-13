Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked golfer in the world, tests positive for COVID-19

Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in North Las Vegas. The PGA Tour said in a statement Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive. Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the US Open last month. Johnson is the 12th player to test positive at a tournament or at home since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule on June 8. The tour said a small number of players tested positive at home and chose to keep it private. It comes one week after Tony Finau , at No. 16 in the world, tested positive with minor symptoms and withdrew from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas … In keeping with the unusual route he has taken with his career, Bryson DeChambeau will take a month off without competition leading to the Masters.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the latest international soccer star to test positive for the coronavirus. The Portuguese soccer federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms after he tested positive while with his country’s national team. He was in isolation and was dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday in Lisbon. Players who tested positive for COVID-19 recently include Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa.

Basketball

NBA Finals ratings down more than 50 percent

The NBA Finals averaged 7.5 million viewers on ABC over the six games, a 51 percent decline from the same event last year. The league struggled to attract viewers after a pandemic-delayed season that had the pros playing four months later than they normally would. The logjam of sports had Lakers star LeBron James competing for attention with football and playoff baseball.

College football

No. 10 Florida has increase in positive cases

No. 10 Florida paused all team activities following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin said coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and adds that he told last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, defending national champion LSU. The move comes three days after Mullen’s eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn’t double down Monday, but he didn’t back down, either.

Hockey

CHL in Europe cancels 2020-21 season

The Champions Hockey League, one of Europe’s leading ice hockey competitions, canceled its 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The CHL was due to begin next month in an already shortened format with a knockout bracket and no round-robin. League CEO Martin Baumann said the board decided to cancel because of quarantine rules for international travelers and the recent rise in coronavirus cases across Europe … Patrick Marleau rejoined the San Jose Sharks, signing a one-year deal worth the league minimum of $700,000. The 41-year-old can now break Gordie Howe’s NHL games played record in the Sharks uniform he has worn for the vast majority of his career. Marleau is fifth in games played and sits 44 shy of Howe’s mark going into next season, which the league is hoping to start Jan. 1 … National Women’s Hockey League founder Dani Rylan Kearney is stepping down as commissioner as part of a restructuring of the league’s governing model. The NWHL announced the shakeup that includes Tyler Tumminia being appointed as interim commissioner.

Miscellany

Ohio State to pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits

Ohio State University will pay $5.8 million to settle lawsuits by about two dozen more survivors over decades-old sexual abuse by a now-deceased team doctor, Richard Strauss — bringing the total settlements to $46.7 million for 185 survivors, the university announced Tuesday. Nearly 400 men have sued the university over its failure to stop Strauss during his two-decade tenure, despite students raising concerns with various school officials as far back as the late 1970s. The claims by more than half of those accusers remain pending in federal court. Many say they were groped during exams at campus athletic facilities, an off-campus men’s clinic or Strauss' home.



