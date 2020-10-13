EMass field hockey: Winchester’s Niki Micchiche headlines Players of the Week

Maggie Driscoll, Watertown — The sophomore followed up Saturday’s two-goal performance in a 6-0 win over Wakefield with another pair of goals on Monday in a 5-0 Middlesex League victory over Melrose.

Natalie Griffin, Walpole — The junior has been stellar as the Porkers have opened the season 3-0. She had four goals and an assist in a 12-0 BSC victory over Weymouth Monday. She also had a goal in a season-opening win over Milton.

Niki Micciche, Winchester — The senior collected 7 points (5 goals, 2 assists) over the weekend, scoring three goals in a 7-0 Middlesex victory over Reading and netting two more in Monday’s 4-0 win over Belmont.

Sophie Ortyl, Lexington — In back-to-back shutouts of Middlesex League foes Belmont (7-0) and Arlington (1-0), the sophomore made a combined 18 saves.

Achan Wol, St. Mary’s goalie — The senior made 13 saves in scoreless draw vs. Bishop Stang — the first point in program history — and then another 24 stops in a 5-4 victory over Central Catholic, also a program first.