Meghan Duggan, captain of 2018 gold medal US hockey team, announces retirement

“It’s been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent my country on the world stage and hockey has given me memories I will cherish for a lifetime.”

“I am incredibly thankful and humbled by the opportunities I’ve had throughout my hockey career,” Duggan said in a statement. "At the core of those experiences are people; my family, teammates, coaches, support staff, organizations, fans, and the next generation of players: you have all changed my life, thank you.

Meghan Duggan, the three-time Olympian from Danvers who captained Team USA to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, announced her retirement Tuesday morning.

Duggan, 33, was a member of the US Women’s National Team program for more than a decade, playing in 144 games from 2007-18 with 78 points, including 43 goals. Her seven gold medals in world championship play represent the second-most of any player in team history.

She is among just 12 players to have been named to three or more US Olympic women’s ice hockey teams. She captained teams on 10 different occasions, including twice in the Olympics (2014, 2018), three times in the world championships (2015, 2016, 2017), and five times at the Four Nations Cup (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).

After starring at Cushing Academy, Duggan continued her career at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to three national titles and one runner-up finish. In her senior season in 2011, she won both the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top player in NCAA women’s hockey and USA Hockey’s Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Award.

“Meghan has made an incredible impact on hockey in America,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “The success she helped our teams to over the course of her storied career is unprecedented and it’s great to have her continuing involvement as a member of our board of directors.

"We wish her the very best and thank her for the many contributions she’s made to USA Hockey and our Women’s National Team program.”









