fb-pixel
NFL

No positive tests for Titans, which means Tuesday’s game vs. Bills is finally on

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press,Updated October 13, 2020, 1 hour ago
Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott will finally face off on Tuesday after a number of postponements.
Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott will finally face off on Tuesday after a number of postponements.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have no positive tests, and they will host the Buffalo Bills as rescheduled for Tuesday night, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The Bills (4-0) left for Nashville on Monday night, but the Titans needed another day without a positive test for the game to go forward. The Titans (3-0) had the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak with eight testing positive Sept. 29 when their facility was shut down and reached a total of 24 players and personnel.

Related: Tara Sullivan: Why Bill Belichick might be doing the best coaching of his life right now

Tennessee now has gone without a positive test on six of the past nine days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL the Titans commented on all the test results.

Advertisement

The Titans last played Sept. 27, a 31-30 win in Minnesota over the Vikings. They returned to their facility Saturday and were allowed by the NFL to practice Sunday with only players, coaches and trainers after a staff member tested positive.