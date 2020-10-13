Bruins' David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand could miss beginning of season after surgery

The Bruins could be without Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak if the NHL season begins in January.
The club announced Tuesday that the star forwards, plus top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, had surgeries last month. All are recovering on schedule, according to a release, but only McAvoy has been cleared for offseason workouts.
Marchand had sports hernia surgery Sept. 14, and is on target to make a full recovery approximately four months from the procedure, which would be mid January.
Pastrnak, who had a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair Sept. 16, is slated to be back in five months, which would be mid February.
McAvoy’s right knee arthroscopy, done Sept. 8, is not expected to interfere with his availability for the start of next season.
The NHL is targeting a January restart.
