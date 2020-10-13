Revolution hope success on the road continues vs. Montreal Impact on Wednesday as playoffs approach

Despite the strong play with just six games remaining in the regular season, the Revolution still haven’t budged from the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, which would give them a bye past the play-in round of the MLS playoffs. The NY Red Bulls trail them by just two points.

After Sunday’s 2-1 win over NYCFC, the Revs (6-4-7) will be back on the pitch Wednesday to take on the Montreal Impact at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., at 7:30 p.m. It will be their fourth matchup with the Impact this season and third since the MLS restart in July. New England leads the series, 2-1.

The Revolution have picked up at least a point in five of their last six games, but a quick turnaround to their next match could put that late-season surge in jeopardy.

Midfielder Diego Fagundez thought Sunday’s win was imperative to setting the team on the right course as they play their second match out of a span of four in 12 days.

“We went out there to New York and we said, ‘We have to get three points.’ We knew this week was going to be hard. We went there and we got three points, so that was huge,” Fagundez said.

Success on the road has been a hallmark of the Revs' season: They’ve picked up a point in four of their last five matches on the road dating back to Aug. 25. They have five wins away from Gillette Stadium, including neutral-site matches during the MLS is Back Tournament, and one more would set a club record.

“We have a weird growing confidence right now that we don’t mind going away from home and we know we can pick up points,” midfielder Matt Polster said. “I’m not sure it’s one particular thing to pick out why we’re winning games away from home, but I think the way we’ve set up our formation now and pressing teams high, it gives us a lot of confidence.”

New England will be without midfielder Cristian Penilla, who suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s game. Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Penilla was scheduled to meet with team doctors on Tuesday and that he “will be out a while.”

Midfielder Carles Gil was cleared to resume training on Tuesday. Gil tore his left Achilles tendon in June after participating in just two games. He underwent successful surgery in August, but a quick return to the pitch is doubtful.

“We have not yet seen him on the field, so any thoughts of him being on the field shortly are probably not accurate,” Arena said. “We’ll see how he’s progressing and hopefully he could return in 2020.”