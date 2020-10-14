Harvard Pilgrim Health Care gave nearly $3 million to independent primary care practices

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said it has provided almost $3 million to independent primary care practices in New England to help them buy personal protective equipment, reconfigure facilities to meet social distancing guidelines, and support telehealth infrastructure. The Wellesley nonprofit health insurer said about 300 small practices received about $10,000 each, including more than 70 providers in Massachusetts. Harvard Pilgrim previously said it made more than $40 million in financial advances to providers, and has committed $3 million to support community health centers serving predominantly Black and brown communities, and vulnerable populations. — LARRY EDELMAN

INVESTMENTS

Fidelity to hire 4,000 people in next six months

Fidelity Investments plans to hire 4,000 people over the next six months as the money manager benefits from this year’s turmoil while some of its rivals struggle. The Boston-based firm said Tuesday the additions will be in areas including financial advisers and customer service agents, and represent a 15 percent increase in associates who focus on clients. Millions of new and existing customers are opening accounts, increasing trading activity and contributing additional savings, Fidelity said in a statement. Another money management giant, BlackRock Inc., reported record assets Tuesday as investors poured in money across its product line. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Warren blasts Disney for enriching executives as it lays off thousands

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Walt Disney Co. for laying off thousands of workers as a result of the pandemic, saying its spending on share buybacks and executive pay enriched bosses and investors but eroded its ability to weather a downturn. “It appears that — prior to, and during the pandemic — Disney took good care of its top executives and shareholders — and now is hanging its front-line workers out to dry,” Warren wrote Tuesday in a letter to executive chairman Bob Iger and chief executive Bob Chapek. In the letter, Warren asked about the monthly cost of wages for the affected employees, whether Disney will cover their health care premiums, and several questions about the company’s executive pay. The Democratic senator from Massachusetts wrote that she expects an answer by Oct. 27. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube to take down videos with virus misinformation

YouTube will begin taking down videos that spread misinformation about vaccines to treat the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday. The new policy applies to clips with content that contradicts “expert consensus” from local health authorities and the World Health Organization. This includes claims that COVID-19 vaccines will kill people or cause infertility, or that microchips will be implanted inpeople who get these treatments, the company said. The second example refers to a conspiracy theory that falsely claims Bill Gates plans to inject chips into every vaccinated person. The change is part of a slate of new policies around public health information from Google’s massive video service, where footage questioning the efficacy of vaccinations have lived online for years. The new rule will not apply to videos about vaccines for other illnesses, a spokesman said. On Tuesday, Facebook Inc., another hotbed for misinformation, said it would block ads that discouraged people from getting vaccines. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

POULTRY

Pilgrim’s Pride to pay more than $110 million in price fixing case

Pilgrim’s Pride, one of the largest poultry producers in the United States, said on Wednesday that it would pay $110.5 million to settle federal charges that it helped fix prices and then passed on higher costs for chicken to consumers, restaurants, and supermarkets. The company, based in Colorado, said it had agreed to the fine for “restraint of competition” in chicken sales in three contracts to a customer in the United States, according to the statement. The settlement, reached with the Department of Justice, will need to be approved by the US District Court for the District of Colorado. The settlement comes after federal prosecutors ramped up pressure on top industry executives. In June, prosecutors indicted Jayson Penn, who was then president and chief executive of Pilgrim’s Pride, and Roger Austin, its former vice president, on a price-fixing charge. Penn later left the company. — NEW YORK TIMES

BANKING

Wells Fargo’s earnings less than half what they were a year ago

Wells Fargo says it earned $2 billion in the third quarter, less than half of what it made in the same period last year but a significant improvement from this year’s second quarter, when it posted a loss as the coronavirus swept through the United States. Wells set aside $769 million in the third quarter for loan loss provisions, which is the money set aside to cover potentially bad loans. That’s just a fraction of the billions it set aside in the previous quarter when the coronavirus shuttered the economy, forced millions of people out of work, and jeopardized the ability of businesses and individuals to make loan and mortgage payments. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Wholesale prices up in September, led by food costs

US wholesale prices jumped 0.4 percent in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reached the consumer, followed a 0.3 percent rise in August and a 0.6 percent surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. The 0.4 percent September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2 percent increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6 percent spike in May, as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANKING

Bank of America sees profit plunge in third quarter

Consumer banking giant Bank of America says third-quarter profit declined 15.6 percent from a year earlier, but saw less need to put aside money to cover potentially bad loans, citing improvements in the US economy. BofA was the latest major bank, after JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, to set aside fewer dollars to cover its loan-loss reserves, after the industry set aside tens of billions of dollars in the first months of the pandemic to account for loans — once perfectly good — that were now in trouble as millions of workers lost jobs and small businesses failed. BofA had $1.4 billion in loan-loss reserves in the third quarter, down from the $5.1 billion it set aside in the second quarter. BofA’s loan-loss reserves were higher than JPMorgan’s, which only set aside $611 million in the quarter, but less than the $2.26 billion that Citigroup had set aside. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs' profits soar on performance of trading desks

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that its profits jumped sharply in the third quarter, helped by a strong performance by its trading desks and less need to set aside funds to cover potentially bad loans. The New York-based investment bank said it earned $3.62 billion, or $9.68 a share, up from a profit of $1.88 billion, or $4.83a share, in the same period a year earlier. Like its competitors, Goldman Sachs set aside far fewer dollars to cover potentially bad loans. — ASSOCIATED PRESS