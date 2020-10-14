Stevie Nicks joins TikTok with nod to viral Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry/Fleetwood Mac video

She joins at an appropriate moment, of course.

Stevie Nicks is now on TikTok, and she’s amassed over 800,000 followers in just 18 hours.

“Dreams,” her 1977 hit with Fleetwood Mac, has been trending on the app since September, when Nathan Apodaca — or @420doggface208 — posted a video of himself riding a skateboard down a highway, sipping from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune.

For weeks, the video has been circulating the internet, catching the attention of the band and the Massachusetts-based juice company. In a nod to the original post, the first video on her TikTok account features Nicks singing along to “Dreams” while lacing up roller skates — right next to a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice.

“Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!” she wrote in the caption on TikTok, tagging Apodaca. The video already has over 13 million views.

The official TikTok account commented, “the Queen has arrived,” and several users echoed the same sentiment, with one commenting “she’s going to save 2020.” The viral trend has captured TikTok users with its random silliness during a year filled with tension, from the pandemic to the upcoming presidential election.

Since Apodaca’s video was posted on Sept. 25, digital sales of “Dreams” have been up more than 800 percent from the same period last year. And TikTok users have buying Ocean Spray juice to recreate the viral post on their own — including drummer Mick Fleetwood and Ocean Spray chief executive Tom Hayes. Seriously, take a look.

All of the hype has even scored the TikTok star a new pick-up truck, courtesy of Ocean Spray last week, which came stocked with a bed full of Cran-Raspberry.

So now that Fleetwood and Nicks are rolling with the trend, fans can’t help but wonder: Could Lindsey Buckingham be next?

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.