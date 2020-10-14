DiCaprio, Streep, Chalamet join cast of Netflix project set to start filming in Mass. next month

Looks as if half of Hollywood is about to set up shop in the Boston area.

A major new Netflix project is about to start filming here, and the buzz about the cast just keeps getting louder.

Word has it that the project is a film called “Don’t Look Up,” from Oscar winner Adam McKay, the celebrated writer-director behind “The Big Short” and “Vice,” as well as “Anchorman,” “The Other Guys," and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” The movie was initially set to start shooting in the spring but was delayed, as so many film were, because of the coronavirus outbreak.