DiCaprio, Streep, Chalamet join cast of Netflix project set to start filming in Mass. next month

Looks as if half of Hollywood is about to set up shop in the Boston area.
A major new Netflix project is about to start filming here, and the buzz about the cast just keeps getting louder.
Word has it that the project is a film called “Don’t Look Up,” from Oscar winner Adam McKay, the celebrated writer-director behind “The Big Short” and “Vice,” as well as “Anchorman,” “The Other Guys," and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” The movie was initially set to start shooting in the spring but was delayed, as so many film were, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Advertisement
Early casting on the film, according to IMDb.com, was starry indeed, with Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, and Rob Morgan taking on major roles. But apparently, that was only the beginning. Soon after, word began to circulate that Meryl Streep was on board. Then we heard whispers that Leonardo Di Caprio had joined the cast.
Wednesday afternoon, Netflix finally spilled the beans. Not only have those megastars been cast, but so have Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, and Himesh Patel. Quite a star-studded line up.
The cast of Adam McKay's DON'T LOOK UP is absolutely iconic:— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 14, 2020
💫Leonardo DiCaprio joins
💫Jennifer Lawrence &
💫Rob Morgan alongside
💫Meryl Streep
💫Cate Blanchett
💫Jonah Hill
💫Himesh Patel
💫Timothée Chalamet
💫Ariana Grande
💫Kid Cudi
💫Matthew Perry
💫Tomer Sisley pic.twitter.com/UODRd7r2t8
“Don’t Look Up” is a comedy about two astronomers who discover a meteor is hurtling toward Earth and will make impact in just a few months, according to the Hollywood Reporter. They make a mad dash to warn people but apparently no one takes the scientists too seriously.
No details on locations yet, but we hear the cameras are scheduled to start rolling in mid-November.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.