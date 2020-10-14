Planning ahead for ski season, renting cottages in Florida, and refilling hand sanitizer bottles

Ski season is approaching and Vail Resorts are initiating a comprehensive plan to ensure all guests, employees, and local communities remain safe during the COVID pandemic. Changes include requirements to wear face coverings in all parts of the resort, including riding in lifts and gondolas where guests will be seated to maintain social distancing. To manage the number of visitors on a given day, reservations will be required. Those interested in skiing at any of the eight Vail Resorts in the Northeast — Attitash, Crotched, Hunter, Mount Snow, Mount Sunapee, Okemo, Stowe, and Wildcat — may want to jump on the Epic Pass offerings that prioritize access to lift tickets. As a pass holder, you’ll get an early opportunity to reserve up to seven Priority Reservation Days for the core season (Dec. 8 to April 4) before lift tickets go on sale to the general public. The exclusive reservation window runs Nov. 6 through Dec. 7. 970-754-0005, www.epicpass.com .

The photographs of Libby Ellis are on display at The Carnegie Museum in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard.

PHOTO EXHIBIT ON MARTHA’S VINEYARD

Those longing for a connection to the natural world during a time of global crisis may want to check out the photographs of Libby Ellis on display at The Carnegie Museum in Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard (through Nov. 7). In the exhibit, “Joyful Participation in a World of Sorrows,” the large-scale, black-and-white photographs' contemplative portraits of flowers, torn leaves, tangled stems, rumpled petals, and hidden insects aim to reveal “joyful beauty during sorrowful times.” Ellis’s award-winning work has previously been included in exhibitions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Eric Carle Museum, and other galleries around the United States. The Carnegie is one of more than 20 historic properties managed by the Vineyard Trust that can be visited while on the island. vineyardtrust.org/event/libby-ellis-joyful-participation-in-a-world-of-sorrows

The White Elephant Palm Beach is debuting on Nov. 4.

THERE:

NANTUCKET HOTEL DEBUTS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Fans of Nantucket’s White Elephant resort will be happy to hear a new sister property, the White Elephant Palm Beach, is debuting on Nov. 4. Located short blocks between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, the 32-room luxury boutique hotel is housed in the former Bradley Park Hotel, one of the first resorts on Palm Beach’s Main Street. The Mediterranean-revival architecture has received a five-star renovation, with guestrooms and suites boasting king-size beds with Pratesi by Rivolta linens; and colorful-palm and flower print fabrics. Relax on the patio or around the pool in the U-shaped outdoor courtyard. Amenities include complimentary use of BMW vehicles, Priority Bicycles, and Radio Flyer Wagons; exclusive access to Barton & Gray yachts for excursions; and more. A seven-foot white elephant statue is one of 120 museum-worthy pieces on view by artists such as Robert Rauschenberg, Jennifer Bartlett, and Kenzo Okada, Rates from $650. 844-462-9483, www.whiteelephantpalmbeach.com

The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel are offering secluded cottage rentals for a “bubbled” vacation on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva.

FLORIDA COTTAGE GETAWAYS

Looking for a family beach getaway that minimizes your COVID concerns? The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel are offering secluded cottage rentals for a “bubbled” vacation on the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva. Visitors can bird watch at J.N. Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge, comb the beach for seashells, or bike along 25 miles of trails while staying at a diverse selection of cottage rentals. Offerings include Castaways Cottages: Nestled on a strip of land that separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Pine Island Sound, these one, two and three-bedroom cottages radiate old-school charm. From $199/night. castaways-cottages.com; Cabbage Key Inn: On the boat-access-only island of Cabbage Key, cottages offer waterfront views even further off-the-grid. The popular Dollhouse Cottage includes a private dock and screened porch. From $185/night. cabbagekey.com/accommodations; Tween Waters Island Resort: Nineteen standalone residences, with beach or bay view options, are named for famous residents such as Anne Morrow Lindbergh, whose novel Gift From the Sea was inspired by the island. From $265/night. tween-waters.com

EVERYWHERE:

WEB TOOL AIDS GROUP TRIP PLANNING

If you have trouble finding a destination that makes everyone in your travel group happy, your frustrations are now over with Wanderlust, a new free planning tool offered by the travel-adviser folks at Virtuoso. The process starts when a Virtuoso adviser sends an online questionnaire to every member of your group. Using a visual and gamelike interface, it asks users questions about 160 destinations and more than 1,500 experiences. When complete, the tool syncs and streamlines the various opinions, ultimately producing a roadmap for future travels such as New Zealand in 2022. Africa in 2025, or your own personal dream destination for whenever we can all start traveling again. www.virtuoso.com/wanderlist

Plaine Products' refillable peppermint hand sanitizer.

SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING FOR SANITIZERS

Whether going across country or across town, hand sanitizer is a necessary travel accessory these days. Those feeling bad about adding more single use plastics to the waste stream may want to consider eco-friendly Plaine Products’s refillable peppermint hand sanitizer. Packed in refillable aluminum bottles, this blend of ethyl alcohol and antimicrobial/antiviral peppermint essential oil exceeds CDC recommendations to kill 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria — not to mention it smells great. (The company also sells refillable hair and skin care products.) When ready to refill, you’ll receive a return label that covers the cost of shipping to send the empty bottle back. Baby safe, vegan with non-GMO ingredients. No subscription necessary. Available in 16-ounce ($20) and 2.5-ounce travel size ($5). www.plaineproducts.com

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.