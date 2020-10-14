fb-pixel

25-year-old man shot to death in Brockton

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2020, 59 minutes ago

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brockton, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, said the DA’s spokeswoman Beth Stone in an e-mail.

Brockton police received a report of shots fired at 94 Belmont Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DA’s office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Stone said.

An investigation by State Police and Brockton police is ongoing, Stone said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.