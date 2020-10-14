25-year-old man shot to death in Brockton

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brockton, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, said the DA’s spokeswoman Beth Stone in an e-mail.

Brockton police received a report of shots fired at 94 Belmont Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DA’s office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.