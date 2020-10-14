Arlington extends rules allowing outdoor dining during pandemic

Arlington is extending opportunities for businesses to provide outdoor services during the pandemic.

The Select Board on July 29 voted to allow restaurants to apply for temporary licenses to offer outdoor dining during the COVID-19 crisis. Based on state rules, restaurants adopting outdoor seating were only allowed to serve alcohol through Nov. 1.

But consistent with a recent change in the state rules, the board on Oct. 5 voted to permit restaurants to serve alcohol at their outdoor tables until 60 days after the state lifts its state of emergency or when the governor rescinds COVID-19 restrictions on dining establishments, whichever comes first. The board also voted to allow restaurants to now install outdoor heating.