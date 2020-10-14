Baker budget plan would boost health spending and avoid draconian cuts, administration says

The $45.5 billion spending plan Baker released Wednesday, which needs legislative approval, does not feature any proposed tax increases, and actually includes nearly $1 billion more in spending than what the Republican governor had originally proposed in January — well before the state’s economy buckled under the weight of more than 137,000 infections and 9,400 deaths from COVID-19.

Governor Charlie Baker is proposing to draw up to $1.35 billion from the state’s emergency savings account to help cover what he says will be a whopping $3.2 billion drop in tax revenue amid the pandemic, setting the stage for compressed, and likely painful, deliberations with the Legislature over the state’s finances.

The increase, his administration said, is tied largely to the state’s Medicaid program, which already eats up nearly 40 percent of state spending and has shouldered tens of thousands of new enrollees since the spring. Baker is also proposing nearly $101 million in new funding in grants, loans and other assistance for small businesses.

But the state is also reckoning with cratering tax revenues. Baker’s budget office said Massachusetts is likely to take in about $3.6 billion less than what he and legislators had initially projected, though it said the hole narrows to roughly $3.2 billion after accounting for other budget maneuvering.

To fill it, Baker’s proposal leans on roughly $3.1 million in one-time revenue, including more than $830 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements, $550 million in coronavirus relief funding, and what his budget office described as $422 million in funds it rolled over from last fiscal year.

Baker is also calling to slice $515 million in spending across state departments and other agencies. It would help offset a relatively similar increase in Medicaid spending, and was a decision that Michael Heffernan, Baker’s budget chief, said was based on the agencies' previous spending level and a desire to avoid what he described as draconian cuts.

“Our proposal protects essential government services including local aid to cities and towns, and maintains eligibility and benefit levels for both social and health safety net programs,” Heffernan said.

The maneuvering also means Baker would devote less money to the MBTA than he had previously while the agency faces an upcoming budget gap that could be as high as $600 million. Under Baker’s proposal, the T would get $1.27 billion in total transfers, which his office said is $64 million above what it received last fiscal year but $107 million below what Baker proposed in January.

Similar trims littered his budget plan, reducing what would have been sizable increases to modest or negligible ones. MassDOT, which Baker had slated to receive $432.5 million in January, instead would get $385.8 million, a small increase over last year. The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs would get $9 million less than in Baker’s January proposal, while the Department of Children and Families would see $22 million less than he originally proposed.

Baker is proposing to postpone several key initiatives, including the implementation of a charitable giving tax deduction that was slated to go into effect in January, saving the state $64 million, and the state’s long-awaited school funding law that was passed last November. In doing so, Heffernan said towns and cities would get $108 million more in baseline school funding.

The Swampscott Republican also resubmitted an oft-failed proposal to accelerate how the state collects sales taxes, this time requiring any business that collects more than $150,000 more quickly remit money to the state. He also proposed requiring same-day remittance of sales tax on credit and debit card purchases by 2024.

The biggest budget infusion, however, comes from the so-called Rainy Day Fund, a $3.5 billion kitty the state has steadily grown in recent years.

Under Baker’s proposal, the account — officially known as the stabilization fund — would be left with nearly $2.2 billion to help the state weather what could be a prolonged economy recovery from the public health crisis after the $1.35 billion draw-down. The number could be lower should tax revenues exceed expectations or the state receive additional federal help.

Heffernan had already said the administration believes the state “won’t need to raise taxes” to cover any losses in state revenue, though legislative leaders made no such commitment, saying they were in talks with their fellow lawmakers. Heffernan said Wednesday that the budget does not include any layoffs or cuts to the number of full-time state workers.

But, similar to his January proposal, Baker’s budget plan does include a proposed hike on Uber and Lyft trips, raising the per-ride fee on from 20 cents to $1.

Even getting a firm handle on what state revenues could look like has been a monthslong challenge.

Baker’s revenue commissioner told legislative leaders last week that his office expect tax receipts to plummet between $2.8 billion and $5.2 billion below the state’s previous estimates, though he said the more optimistic projection appears more probable. Other economists and budget watchers differed in their own estimates, with projections ranging from $1.6 billion to $3.9 billion.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether the House and the Senate, neither of which has released its own budget proposal, will agree with Baker’s projected $3.2 billion hole or his proposals to close the gap.

There’s also uncertainty about what, if any, help a federal aid package could provide to state coffers. But Baker faced an Oct. 15 deadline to formally revise the state’s tax revenue estimates, turning what is usually a little-noticed announcement into a pivotal turning point for the state’s budget-writing process.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.