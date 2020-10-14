Boston has received more than 130,000 requests for mail-in ballots, official says

Tavares said that for the primary last month, about 35 percent of the city’s 420,000 registered voters turned out. She called that turnout impressive, and added that there were “a lot of lessons learned” about running an election in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Of those requests, the city has mailed out about 100,000, with the remaining requests expected to be processed by the end of this week, said Eneida Tavares, the chairwoman of the city’s elections commission, during a Wednesday hearing.

Boston has had more than 130,000 requests for mail-in ballots ahead of next month’s highly anticipated Nov. 3 general election that will decide the presidency, a local elections official told city councilors on Wednesday.

For the primary, Tavares said there were 91,000 requests for vote-by-mail ballots. Of that number, 52,000 mail-in ballots were returned. About 10,000 people showed up during the early-voting period for the primary, while more than 77,000 residents voted in-person on election day.

“We are anticipating a higher turn out this go-round,” said Tavares.

She said elections officials in Boston are preparing for the start of the early voting period for the general election, which begins Oct. 17 and lasts through Oct. 30. There will be 21 early voting locations around the city, including Fenway Park and City Hall.

Oct. 24 is the last day to register to vote and Oct. 28 is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot, according to city authorities. Voters can also return their ballot using one of the 17 dropboxes across the city through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, officials have said.

The general election will pit President Trump, a Republican, against the Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden. The ballot also features a US Senate race and two ballot questions.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.