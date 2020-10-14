Boston Teachers Union, city leaders go to court over requirement for some educators to continue working in person

In its lawsuit, filed Oct. 8 , the teachers union argues that the school district is violating their coronavirus safety agreement, which states that all schools will “transition to full remote learning for all students and BTU bargaining unit members” when the city’s positivity rate is above the 4 percent threshold. The city’s positivity rate hit 4.1 percent last week and rose to 4.4 percent for the week ending Oct. 10.

Attorneys for the Boston Teachers Union and city leaders each argued before a Suffolk Superior Court judge Wednesday over whether the district can require educators to be inside school buildings when the coronavirus positivity rate is above 4 percent.

The union is seeking an injunction that would allow Boston educators to choose to work remotely while the rate remains above 4 percent.

“You have to do these things the right way because people need to know what they’re doing and they need to know how to do it safely,” Jamie Goodwin, who is representing the Boston Teachers Union, said during Wednesday’s hearing, held over Zoom. “The union is not trying to deprive individuals of services. The union’s trying to have an orderly process by which we know how to give those services to whom in the same way in each and every school.”

On Oct. 7, Boston leaders announced they would be delaying the next phase of in-person learning because of the positivity rate, but would allow students who had already returned to classrooms to continue learning in person. Students with high needs, such as severe disabilities, limited English background, and those facing homelessness or involvement with child protective services, returned to school buildings earlier this month.

The lawsuit, which specifically names Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, and the School Committee, takes issue with the district’s interpretation of a specific clause in the coronavirus memorandum of agreement negotiated in September between district leaders and the teachers union.

The clause states: “If the citywide COVID-19 positivity rate rises above 4% citywide, BPS will transition to full remote learning for all students and BTU bargaining unit members will have the option to be remote as well. When the Boston Public Health Commission or other City or State authority determines that the school district can reopen, BTU bargaining unit members will be expected to return to BPS buildings.”

The teachers union argues that because the rate has risen above 4 percent, all educators should be allowed to teach remotely if they choose. But the district has said that because the Boston Public Health Commission determined it was safe for schools to be open, certain staff members must be there.

Rob Hillman, the attorney representing Walsh, Cassellius, and the School Committee, said during Wednesday’s hearing that the 4 percent threshold — outlined in the first sentence of the clause — actually kicks the decision to a “referee" to determine what the safe course of action is. In this case, he said, it’s the Boston Public Health Commission.

“Sentence 1 is sending it to the referees, throwing it up to the replay booth,” he said. “Send it to the experts. When you hit this number, something happens. What happens? It goes to the experts. The experts render a decision. They’re the referee.”

But Goodwin and the teachers union have argued that schools can’t “reopen” and teachers can’t be ordered to “return” — as the clause dictates — if schools didn’t first close and teachers weren’t universally given the opportunity to work remotely.

Superior Court Judge Robert Gordon pointed out that the clause doesn’t specifically require a period of time in between a school closure and the Boston Public Health Commission’s ruling for schools to reopen.

Gordon also raised the question of whether this issue is under the court’s jurisdiction at all — a question that will seemingly shape his decision about whether to take action on this lawsuit. Because this disagreement is over a labor contract, he asked, should the union go through the grievance and arbitration process instead? Or is this situation uniquely “ill-suited” for arbitration?

Christina Duddy, another lawyer representing the Boston Teachers Union, said at the end of the hearing that the union has filed a grievance, as well, but the process can be lengthy.

“As you noted yourself, it’s a very long process,” Duddy said, speaking to the judge, “and going through the grievance and arbitration process and the brief-writing process, et cetera, could mean that it’s close to the end of the school year before we have a decision.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.