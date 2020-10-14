Brockton police chief saves baby’s life

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 9 a.m. Oct. 8, a dispatcher answered a 911 call from a woman in Brockton. “My baby is choking!” she told the dispatcher, giving her location. Officer Danny Vaughn and Police Chief Manny Gomes were the first to arrive at the scene, and the baby’s grandmother handed 3-month-old Audrey to Gomes, according to a press release posted on Facebook. “When the grandmother handed me the child, the baby was unresponsive,” said Gomes, who sprang into action. “You drape the child in your arms face down. And you give light blows in between the shoulder blades.” Gomes saw that Audrey was gasping for air, and used his finger to clear out phlegm that had been obstructing her airway, police wrote. “There were tense moments," Gomes said in the release. “I’m so thrilled that we have a happy ending, and the parents and grandmother are enjoying their precious little girl.” Police said Audrey’s mother, Juliette Leger, didn’t realize it was the Brockton police chief who came to the rescue until she was riding with her baby in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. “I’m so thankful that I still have my baby girl,” she said in the release. “I could’ve been leaving this hospital without her, so I’m just very grateful.” She met Gomes for the first time outside of Brockton Hospital later that evening, police said in the release. “I thank God, and I thank the chief cause I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have my daughter,” she said.

HAWK RESCUE

Advertisement

On Sept. 24 Boxford Animal Control Officer Helen Phillips responded to a call about a hawk that had flown through a screened-in porch on Pye Brook Lane and was trapped. “He tore up the screen pretty good,” she said. Phillips said she used a net to scoop the bird up and get him out, and he went on his happy way. “I escorted him out to the great outdoors, and he flew off," she said.

Advertisement

HEY, THAT’S MY FREEZER

Police in Southborough are warning residents to lock their doors and secure their valuables after two suspicious incidents occurred in town on Sept. 29. The first one happened at approximately 11 a.m. when a homeowner on Flagg Road reported seeing a strange man in the backyard. When the homeowner asked what the man was doing there, he said he was there to mow the lawn and then left. About an hour later, a resident of Oland Lane reported seeing a Penske rental truck idling in the driveway. “When the resident went into the garage, they noticed two men carrying out their freezer," police wrote on Facebook. "When the resident asked what the two men were doing, they stated that they were there to recycle the freezer. When the resident advised the men that they had not requested this, one of the males stated that they must have the wrong address. A check with the neighbor (of the house number the men provided) showed that the neighbor had not requested their services either.” Police are asking anyone who has information about these incidents to contact Detective Keith Nichols or Lieutenant Ryan Newell at 508-485-2121.

Advertisement

BATTER UP

At 9:33 p.m. Aug. 1, Saugus police received a phone call from someone who saw a man with tattoos down his arms wearing a ripped flannel shirt, pants, and baseball hat swinging a bat in the air in the parking lot of Border Cafe on Route 1. He then put the bat in his gray Honda Civic and sat at a table with a woman. According to the log entry, several officers responded and spoke to the man, who turned out to be “practicing his baseball swing.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.