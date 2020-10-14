Complaints about parties persist in Boston neighborhoods amid coronavirus pandemic

“Another weekend, another loud annoying party,” one person wrote of a recent party on Winfield Street in South Boston. “I’m hoping someone else here will call the police as well.”

Here’s a smattering of some recent confabs called in by angry residents over the past several days; records indicate the cases have been deemed “closed,” with instructions to contact police rather than 311 if the problem arises in the future.

Despite repeated warnings from Mayor Martin J. Walsh to avoid large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston residents continue to report loud parties in their neighborhoods, according to the city’s online 311 database.

Another party was recently called in on M St.; during that event, some guests had apparently indulged in a little day drinking.

“Loud party on first floor at 159 M street,” a neighbor reported. “This has been going on since 3 pm.”

And things were hopping at another recent gathering at a Southie address converted into an Airbnb.

“Loud party with outdoor music at the AirBnB party house located at 60 P Street,” a neighbor wrote. “Keeping whole neighborhood up.”

Ditto for a residence located at K and E. Third streets in South Boston.

“Loud party has been going on for hours and is not following Covid guidance,” a constituent complained.

The revelers have caught the attention of city officials, who aren’t pleased.

Walsh said during a recent news conference that the city has seen seen “an increase in house parties,” and he urged people not to host or attend them.

Addressing college students directly, Walsh said, “You want to be treated as adults? Well then act [like] it.”

“You wanted to go to school here because your college is one of the greatest in the country,” Walsh continued. “Then we’re asking you to be responsible.”

His words were echoed Wednesday morning via Twitter by City Councilor Ed Flynn.

“Parties & large gatherings are contributing to the increase in COViD-19 cases,” Flynn tweeted. “We discussed the seriousness of this public health problem w/ concerned residents, city officials. Please call @bostonpolice 911, email aisha.miller@boston.gov problem property investigation.”

One man who responded to the councilor via Twitter suggested the noise was more worrisome than any public health risks.

“[W]e don’t care about the pandemic, we care about THE LOUD [EXPLETIVE] MUSIC AND SCREAMING UNTIL 4am!!!,” he tweeted to Flynn. “Start issuing legitimate fines to landlords. Find out what they charge for rent and make the fine for loud parties double that amount. These parties will stop quickly.”

An e-mail to Flynn seeking further comment and a call to his office weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said informal gatherings are fueling new cases of the virus, telling reporters “the single biggest issue that’s driving case growth is familiar people being familiar with each other,” and that people in their 20s and 30s are seeing an uptick in infections.

“We’re not even necessarily talking about college kids,” Baker said, chiding young people who are college graduates and living together in close quarters in apartments. They’re not physically distancing at events like rooftop gatherings, Baker said, “and they’re passing the virus around.”

In Boston, the problem’s hardly limited to Southie, according to the tally of recent 311 reports.

“Large party at 25 Bellevue St.” in Dorchester, one resident wrote. “No mask no social distancing. Do these people realize that we have a Covid spike?”

Or take Foster Street in Brighton, where someone reported a large party involving college students, whom the neighbor said were “circulating in and out of house without face masks." The neighbor feared that the “troublesome house” of guests is “certain to be the source of a super spreader event.”

And on Marion Street in East Boston, someone reported a “Loud party across the street.”

Gatherings are potentially dangerous in the COVID-19 era, according to the CDC.

“The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading,” the CDC online guidelines state.

The guidelines continue, “The higher the level of community transmission in the area that the gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during a gathering.”

The CDC classifies certain types of gatherings as higher risk and highest risk.

The higher risk gatherings include “Medium-sized in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area,” the CDC website says.

The site described highest risk gatherings as “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.