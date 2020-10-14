Danvers man who broke into Governor Baker’s home claimed he had permission to visit

During the arraignment before Judge Cesar A. Archilla, Forman said he has twice been to Baker’s house, and that each time he had permission from State Police, the governor’s office, or Baker himself to leave behind an envelope with paperwork and photographs about the passing of his mother and her care at a nursing home.

Lane A. Forman was arraigned in Lynn district Court where he pleaded not guilty Oct. 8 to a single count of breaking and entering to commit a misdemeanor and bail was set at $5,000 cash, according to court records.

The Danvers man charged with breaking into Governor Baker’s house while his wife and daughter were home claimed in court he knew the governor personally and had Baker’s permission to stop by his Swampscott home.

The 59-year-old Forman said the first visit took place about six weeks ago and that a State Police trooper allowed him to leave the envelope at a side door of Baker’s house, an assertion that drew a skeptical response from the judge.

"So you’re telling me, a state trooper allowed you to slip something under the governor’s door,'' Archilla said. “Did the state trooper have a name by chance?”

Forman said he believed the trooper’s name was Donovan. He said he returned to Baker’s house Oct. 7 for the second time because he had not heard back from State Police assigned to the attorney general’s office about his request for an investigation into his mother’s death.

“I dropped by his house a copy of the pictures of what happened to my mother and a police report,” Forman said. “And I slid it in the side door, just like I did last time. I never entered the house.”

Forman said he would not return to Baker’s house as he pleaded with the judge to release him on personal recognizance, citing his physical condition.

“I can’t be incarcerated,” Forman said.

“Everybody can be incarcerated,” the judge retorted. “I can be incarcerated.”

At another point during the hearing that lasted about 15 minutes, Forman said Baker was “dear friends” with both of his parents and that he knew Baker’s son personally.

"I personally know Governor Baker,'' Forman said.

“That makes two of us,” said Archilla.

“I won’t go there anymore,” Forman said. “My feelings are hurt because Charlie does know me personally, and I used to ref his son’s basketball games.”

The judge said Baker’s son did not play basketball, but was a football player growing up in Swampscott.

According to a State Police report filed in court, Forman arrived at Baker’s house around 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 7 while driving a rented car and pulled without hesitation into the driveway, walked to a side door, pulled it open and left an envelope behind in the entryway leading to the kitchen.

“It should be noted that the First Lady and daughter were home inside the residence at the time of this incident,” according to the State Police report.

State Police Sergeant Nathan Thomas spotted Forman pull into the driveway and alerted the uniformed trooper in the marked cruiser, one of which is parked outside the governor’s home 24 hours a day.

“Sgt. Thomas motioned to the uniformed detail as if to indicate there was someone in the driveway...Thomas crossed the street and identified the male operator and sole occupant of the vehicle as LANE FORMAN,” police wrote. “Forman is known to this unit through previous contact over the years.”

Forman was questioned by State Police allegedly telling them in response, “Don’t (expletive) with me. Charlie told me to drop this off.”

Forman is familiar to the troopers assigned to Baker’s security detail from prior contacts and has 44 entries on his criminal history between 1986 and 2018 which includes 14 “violent offenses,” according to court records.

In setting cash bail for Forman, Archilla cited Forman’s prior convictions and “extensive sealed record."

Forman’s arrival at Baker’s home took place one day before federal officials announced they broke up an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. The two governors spoke with each other on Oct. 8, and Whitmer’s spokesperson told the Globe that Baker “and his family also have had to deal with some ugliness. Many governors have.”

A State Police spokesman told the Globe that there was no threat against Baker, “related to alleged militia-related activity” but did not mention the arrest of Forman or his visit to the governor’s house.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.