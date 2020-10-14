Fund drive launched to plant 100 trees at Bird Park

The Friends of Bird Park want to plant 100 trees at the 89-acre preserve in Walpole owned and managed by The Trustees to replace those damaged by storms, age, and insects.
In the last two years, the conservation group has removed more than 100 trees that were in hazardous condition, and another 25 fell in storms, according to a press release about the year-long campaign.
The park’s hemlocks have been particularly hard hit by the hemlock woolly adelgid, a tiny sap-sucking insect that is causing widespread damage in the eastern United States, the release said.
“Our mission as an organization is to support the park,'' said Mike Keimig, president of the Friends of Bird Park, "and the best way to do that now is to help ensure that the public, now and in the future, can enjoy the beauty and benefits of the park’s trees as the Bird Family intended when the park opened almost 100 years ago.”
The park was endowed by a local industrialist and his wife in 1925, in memory of their son who died in the 1918 influenza epidemic.
The Friends want to raise $15,000 for new trees; donations will be matched by the Charles Sumner Bird Foundation, Keimig said.
More information is available at www.gofundme.com/f/BirdParkTreeProject or www.facebook.com/friendsofbirdpark.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.