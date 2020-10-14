Fund drive launched to plant 100 trees at Bird Park

The Friends of Bird Park want to plant 100 trees at the 89-acre preserve in Walpole owned and managed by The Trustees to replace those damaged by storms, age, and insects.

In the last two years, the conservation group has removed more than 100 trees that were in hazardous condition, and another 25 fell in storms, according to a press release about the year-long campaign.

The park’s hemlocks have been particularly hard hit by the hemlock woolly adelgid, a tiny sap-sucking insect that is causing widespread damage in the eastern United States, the release said.