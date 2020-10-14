Haverhill records its 70th COVID-19 death, a nurse who worked in an nursing home.

“Tragic news today. We had our 70th death, a nurse working in a nursing home,'' he wrote in a Facebook posting. "This is tragic and frightening news to any of our front line medical personnel.. Our nurses and CNA’s put themselves on the line every day dealing with people they know are sick and might infect them. ...They know it puts their own life in danger but they show up every day and do their jobs.”

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini has been keeping steady contact with residents through social media postings during the coronavirus pandemic, including one posted Tuesday where he discussed the 70th person to die from the disease - and the courage that person showed in life.

Fiorentini said the nurse’s family asked him not to share personal details when he reached out to extend his condolences on the death of their loved one.

“One family member did offer that when she sees people stepping up to the plate, offering to help one another, she sees the good side of things and is so proud,” he wrote. “And she mentioned that when the nurse was hospitalized (not around here) the other nurses and doctors were so wonderful.”

He added: "Our hearts go out to the family.''

Fiorentini then turned to the struggle his city - and all of Massachusetts faces - as the pandemic continues into the winter, into the flu season, and into a time when people want to spend time with each other, especially after months spent apart.

“Every day I see what the nurse’s family sees-- people helping each other, caring for one another,'' he wrote. "But I also see some who have pandemic fatigue, who are no longer following the rules, who are having house parties. I understand.”

But it isn’t, Fiorentini stressed.

"We all want this to be over. Someday soon it will be like a bad dream. But as Yogi Berra once said, it isn’t over till it’s over,'' he wrote. “Please keep the social distancing, the masks and something all too many people forget, the frequent hand washing.”

Fiorentini closed with “please keep all our front line workers today and every day in your thoughts. Back tomorrow. Keep the faith.”

COVID-19 state testing are scheduled to remain open in Haverhill until at least Friday, the mayor said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.