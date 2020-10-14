Knife-wielding man strikes Boston police cruiser, climbs on roof of car, police say

The report said the man, described as “extremely large” and “irate,” approached an officer while brandishing a blue-handled knife. He later began striking the hood and driver’s side window of the officer’s cruiser, the report said.

The report stated that an officer initially encountered the man, whose name was redacted in the document, around 9:15 a.m. Monday in the area of 617 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury.

Boston police on Monday took a man into custody after he allegedly struck a department cruiser with a knife and climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, according to an incident report obtained by the Globe.

Then, after responding officers made several requests for the man to drop the knife, he allegedly climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, according to the report. The man placed the knife into his waistband while on the roof, officials said.

He came down from the roof after police made several requests for him to do so, the report said, and officers took possession of the knife and placed him in handcuffs, according to the report.

The man was taken to Boston Medical Center for a medical evaluation, police said.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, commended the officers who were involved in the encounter.

“The officers showed restraint in this incident, thanks to the de-escalation training” they’ve received, Boyle said in a phone interview. “This is one of many cases that happen in the city of Boston, where officers de-escalate [situations] thanks to the training.”

Boyle said police are seeking formal complaints against the man on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. He didn’t identify the man, since he was taken into custody under Section 12 of Chapter 123 of Mass. General Laws.

That section deals with the “restraint and hospitalization of persons posing risk of serious harm by reason of mental illness,” according to the official state website.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.