Man, 24, ejected from car, seriously injured on I-93 in Wilmington

A 24-year-old man is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car on Interstate 93 in Wilmington Wednesday morning, State Police said.

The Lynn man was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

State Police received a report from a help van at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that a car was in the woods off I-93 southbound near Exit 38 in Wilmington, he said.