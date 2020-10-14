Man, 24, ejected from car, seriously injured on I-93 in Wilmington

A 24-year-old man is expected to survive after he was ejected from his car on Interstate 93 in Wilmington Wednesday morning, State Police said.
The Lynn man was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
State Police received a report from a help van at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that a car was in the woods off I-93 southbound near Exit 38 in Wilmington, he said.
The man’s 2005 Honda Accord was found “well into the woods” by troopers, according to Procopio. He said the man was found unresponsive but alive, lying in the wood line between the edge of the road and where the car came to rest.
An investigation is underway, Procopio said.
The right lane and exit ramp were closed but reopened around 8:30 a.m., he said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.