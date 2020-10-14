Man crashes car after being shot in Dorchester, has life-threatening injuries

A man was shot on a Dorchester side street and then drove about a half mile before crashing at a major intersection Tuesday night, Boston police said.
The man was removed from the vehicle and rushed to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Officer Shandra Pinto a department spokeswoman.
Police said they received multiple 911 calls and a Shotspotter report of gunfire about 9:27 p.m. Tuesday near 81 Kingsdale St. And a few minutes later, police were called to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues, which is about a half mile from the Kingsdale Street crime scene.
A juvenile was taken into custody on illegal gun charges, but their connection to the shooting - if there is one - is under investigation by detectives, Pinto said.
No other arrests have been made, she said.
No further information is currently available.
