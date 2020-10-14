fb-pixel

Man rescued after sailboat capsizes off Falmouth

By Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2020, 35 minutes ago

A man was rescued off the coast of Falmouth after his sailboat capsized early Wednesday evening, officials said.

The Coast Guard received a report of the incident at 5:10 p.m., Briana Carter, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said in a brief phone interview.

The man, who was wearing a life jacket, was rescued by a Coast Guard crew from the maritime safety and security team, she said.

As of 6:25 p.m., he was still en route to shore, where paramedics were waiting to check him for injuries, she said.


The sailboat was a Sunfish, which Carter said is a “rather small” vessel.

Advertisement

It has not yet been determined what caused the sailboat to capsize, she said.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.