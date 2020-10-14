A new comedy, haunted carwash, and plant diversity

The Lowell -based Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present “The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge,” Trista Baldwin’s new comedy, as the second entry in MRT’s First Look reading series live on Zoom at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22. The free reading requires a RVSP via the web page at mrt.org/hollyfudge . For further information, contact the MRT box office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org.

The Protection of Animals in Wakefield Society (PAWS) is hosting its annual 5K run/walk virtually between Saturday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Participants can complete the race at their own pace and in the location of their choice. Prizes will be awarded at a virtual ceremony on Nov. 7. Event proceeds will provide needed funds to directly help local homeless animals. For more details or to sign up for the race (and/or costume contest), visit pawsfunrun.org. For questions, please contact PAWS at 551-800-7297 or funrun@pawswakefieldma.org.

SOUTH

VERC Enterprises is hosting a “Haunted Carwash” on Oct. 29 and 30 at its Marshfield location. If you drive through the Briteway Car Wash at 535 Plain St. (Route 139) anytime between 5 and 8 p.m., you might have the chance to see some menacing-looking pirates and other characters approaching and while inside the car wash! The cost of the car wash is $20, and proceeds will go toward the Marshfield Boys and Girls Club’s “Rally for the Future” campaign.

The Bridgewater Fire Department named Deputy Fire Chief Michael P. MacDermott as its acting fire chief. MacDermott has been a member of the fire department for the past three decades. He began his duties on Oct. 9. The town will begin working to fill the permanent position over the next several months.

WEST

Native Plant Trust, a plant conservation organization in Framingham solely focused on New England’s native plants, announced a Plant Diversity Symposium in partnership with The Nature Conservancy. The Plant Diversity Symposium takes place online on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the event, please visit www.nativeplanttrust.org.

