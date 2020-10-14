Pentucket school district drops ‘Sachem’ as mascot

The Pentucket Regional School District has decided to drop the Sachem as its mascot, citing its association with harmful stereotypes of Native Americans.
The School Committee recently voted unanimously to fully retire the mascot, which the school adopted in 1958.
The action followed a meeting district officials held in July with leaders of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, who advised them that Native Americans indigenous to the Pentucket area did not use the term “sachem.” They also said that the mascot image of a Native American in headdress reflects a negative stereotype of Native Americans promoted by American Western movies, and the image actually depicts indigenous people of the Great Plains, not of this region, according to the district.
Pentucket is one of a number of school districts that have been weighing replacement of mascot names due to perceived connections to racist history.
“A lot of thought and consideration went into this decision, and ultimately the School Committee has decided this is the right path for our district to take,” School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement. “When the mascot first was selected it was done so out of respect for what they believed a ‘Sachem’ represented. We know today that there are myriad reasons why it is not appropriate to have a ‘Sachem’ mascot, and this is an opportunity for Pentucket to start a new chapter.”
The committee plans to discuss how to proceed with selecting a new mascot at a future meeting. For the time being, district sports teams will be referred to as “Pentucket.”
