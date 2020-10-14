Pentucket school district drops ‘Sachem’ as mascot

The Pentucket Regional School District has decided to drop the Sachem as its mascot, citing its association with harmful stereotypes of Native Americans.

The School Committee recently voted unanimously to fully retire the mascot, which the school adopted in 1958.

The action followed a meeting district officials held in July with leaders of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, who advised them that Native Americans indigenous to the Pentucket area did not use the term “sachem.” They also said that the mascot image of a Native American in headdress reflects a negative stereotype of Native Americans promoted by American Western movies, and the image actually depicts indigenous people of the Great Plains, not of this region, according to the district.