Rhode Islanders line up for the first day of early voting

In Cranston, voters queued up early in the morning, waiting for about 20 minutes to pick a presidential candidate and a new mayor.

In Providence, voters wrapped around two sides of City Hall, waiting in a socially distanced line for 45 minutes or more at midday.

PROVIDENCE — On the first day of early voting, Rhode Islanders lined up at polling places throughout the state Wednesday, saying they were itching to cast a ballot in the presidential race and not willing to mail it in or wait until Nov. 3.

And in Lincoln, voters showed up 50 minutes before the doors to Town Hall swung open, beginning an “extremely busy" first day of in-person voting.

“People can’t wait to get that ballot in their hands,” said Nick Lima, Cranston’s registrar and director of elections. “It’s at a fever pitch in terms of how much people care about making sure their vote is counted.”

Rhode Island has accepted emergency ballots before Election Day in previous years. But this year, for the first time in a general election, the state is allowing voters to go to their city and town halls and place their mail ballots directly into voting machines. From now until Nov. 3, voters can go to their city and town halls each weekday to vote in-person in the presidential and local elections.

Also, the secretary of state’s office sent mail ballot applications to every one of the state’s 795,212 eligible voters. As of Wednesday, the state had received 169,351 of those applications back, and sent out 161,859 ballots to voters. About 846 filled-out ballots have been returned to the Board of Elections so far, spokesman Nick Domings said.

Rhode Island did offer early in-person voting for the Sept. 8 primaries, prompting a total of 6,967 residents to cast early ballots then. But a much bigger turnout is expected in the general election, and the state had already seen 5,963 people cast early in-person votes as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Domings said.

“The response to early in-person voting has been tremendous today," Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea said. "Rhode Islanders clearly appreciate this safe and secure voting option. Wear your ‘I Voted’ stickers proudly.”

Providence City Hall had seen 317 voters as of 3:45 p.m.

Outside Providence City Hall, Lillian M. Almeida said she didn’t mind being at the back of a socially distanced line that wound from Eddy Street around the corner onto Washington Street. “Many people have fought for us to have the right to vote,” she said.

Almeida, a state Traffic Tribunal judge, said she preferred voting in person over using a mail ballot. “There’s something about coming here and standing here with all these citizens of the state of Rhode Island,” she said. “It makes me feel good.”

Cranston City Hall had 300 voters by 1 p.m.

“I think it’s a combination of the presidential race, the national climate, and the global pandemic,” Lima said. “That’s enough reason to go out and make your voice heard.”

But in addition, Cranston residents are picking a successor to outgoing Mayor Allan W. Fung, deciding on a $147-million school construction bond, and voting in City Council and General Assembly races such as the House District 15 contest between House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello and Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, who is married to the mayor.

“We couldn’t really give them more incentive if we tried,” Lima said.

Outside Cranston City Hall, Gillian Kiley said she enjoys the ritual of voting and seeing people at the polls, and she noted that mail ballots would not be counted until after Election Day. She said she voted early to help relieve the pressure on the system and on poll workers.

Kiley said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. “There’s so much talk of law and order, but I think the rule of law has been flouted for the last four years,” she said. “Joe Biden is a reasonable, decent person who is intent of being the president for everyone.”

Kiley cast her ballot soon after Dolores Squillace said she planned to vote for Trump.

“Joe is too old, and I think they are feeding him information," Squillace said. “And I don’t want Kamala Harris.”

Squillace said she opted for early in-person voting in part because she does not trust mail ballots. “I mailed an electric bill one time and it never surfaced,” she said.

Anne Hird said she decided to vote early to “take the stress out of voting on Election Day.”

She said she turned out in part to vote to amend the state constitution to remove the words “Providence Plantations” from the state’s official name, which is the “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations." She said New England has had a “holier than thou attitude” about slavery, but Rhode Island was actively involved in the slave trade.

In Cumberland, 179 people had voted as of 4 p.m.

“It was very busy,” Board of Canvassers clerk Kerri Rossi said. “We had lines out the door for the first hour or hour and a half.”

At Lincoln Town Hall, 132 people had cast ballots as of 1 p.m.

Deputy Town Clerk Erin Vaughan said people began lining up at 7:40 a.m. to vote when the doors opened at 8:30 a.m. “It has been extremely busy all day,” she said. “It’s steady.”

At North Kingstown Town Hall, 66 people had turned out to vote by 10 a.m.

“People like the convenience of early voting,” Town Clerk Jeannette Alyward said. But she said she has no idea what the overall turnout will be this year because, amid the pandemic, “everything is different.”

Outside North Kingstown Town Hall, Jim Berson said he showed up to vote for Democrats on the national level and Republicans on the local level. He said he is a fan of early in-person voting.

“It’s a civilized way to run an election,” Berson said. “I like the sense of physically seeing my ballot processed.”

Gorbea, a North Kingstown resident, voted at Town Hall after holding a news conference with US Representative James R. Langevin and North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini.

Gorbea noted the deadline has passed to request a mail ballot. “My big ask is if you do have a mail ballot, do vote on it as early as possible," she said. “Do your part the help run a smooth election process.”

If you don’t want to place your ballot in the mail, you can put it in any of the official drop boxes found in every city and town in the state, Gorbea said. Here’s a map showing the location of all the drop boxes in the state.

On Tuesday, the state Board of Elections voted against allowing mail ballots to be counted if they come in after Nov. 3, even if they were postmarked by Election Day.

“I have to say I’m disappointed that the board did not take up extending the deadline," Gorbea said. “I had advocated for that.”

But now, she said, “The message to voters is: Please, vote early. If you vote early, you can get your ballot in on time and you don’t have to worry about the 8 p.m. deadline on election night.”

Mancini noted that voters have a variety of options for voting this year. "There is no excuse for not participating in our democracy this year,” he said. “So like the old Nike commercial says: Just do it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.