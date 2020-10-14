Somerville adds bus priority lanes through Davis Square

Somerville recently installed bus priority lanes to help improve the movement of buses through Davis Square during the pandemic and in the future.

The new lanes, designated through red pavement markings, were established between the MBTA Red Line station entrance and Davis Square on both Holland Street and College Avenue. The Holland Street markings extend to Day Street.

The markings enable buses on MBTA Routes 87, 88, 89, 94, and 96 to bypass traffic at busy intersections, formalizing bus movements that have been in place since outdoor dining accommodations were installed in the summer. General traffic is prohibited from entering either lane except to take a right turn.