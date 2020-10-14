Store clerk shot during armed robbery in Lawrence

The alleged armed robbery occurred at a multi-service store on Lawrence Street, police said.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening from a single gunshot wound, Lawrence police said in a statement Wednesday.

A store clerk was shot during an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Lawrence, police said.

Police activity in Lawrence following a shooting Share Email to a Friend Embed Police activity on Lawrence Street in Lawrence following a shooting and armed robbery at a multi-service store. ( Courtesy of @jliss1979 via Twitter )

The clerk was treated on scene and was conscious and alert, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.