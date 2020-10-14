To visit Salem this Halloween season, plan ahead and follow the rules

There are plenty of opportunities to have fun and responsibly enjoy Salem’s history, culture, food, and shopping experiences this month, but for everyone’s safety, large-scale events have been canceled or severely restricted. There are no street parties or parades and no street performers or vendors along the pedestrian mall this fall. Visitors are required to wear masks downtown at all times, and major attractions such as the Peabody Essex Museum have greatly reduced the number of people allowed indoors at any time.

Public officials, innkeepers, restaurant owners, cultural organizations, and local retailers have worked tirelessly to create ways to safely welcome visitors to the Witch City; now it’s up to the public to follow the rules.

The scariest thing in Salem this Halloween is not witches or ghosts — it is the deadly pandemic that has already taken the lives of thousands of people across Massachusetts.

Advertisement

At a time when the city is seeing an influx of visitors, the Salem Board of Health has voted not to allow the state-approved increases in gatherings or at restaurant tables until at least Nov. 5.

Halloween falls on a full moon Saturday this year. Prior to the pandemic, said Destination Salem executive director Kate Fox, the city was expecting as many as “500,000 visitors during a normal October and 75,000 - 100,000 just on the holiday.”

“This is not a good year to be spontaneous in Salem,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “Visitors need to plan ahead and make reservations. We cannot safely have long lines and crowded streets.”

Before visiting, Driscoll encourages visitors to go to the Haunted Happenings website (www.hauntedhappenings.org) to review the COVID-19 Preparedness in Salem information and the Massachusetts travel guidelines.

The risk of COVID-19 is not enough to discourage true fans of the Witch City. Gina Donovan, 49, of Agawam, visited in August and is looking forward to making the two-hour trip to Salem in October with appropriate precautions.

Advertisement

“Masks, social distancing, got my hand sanitizer, and just patience. That’s about it!” said Donovan.

Kayla Teresa of Ware, who “loves Halloween and history,” is planning her first Salem visit this month. Undeterred by the pandemic, she plans to wear a mask and follow all the safety protocols.

To make planning ahead easier, a free Destination Salem app, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play, provides the latest updates on everything Salem, including events, museums and attractions, shops, restaurants, parking, and safety guidelines.

“If you plan on coming to the Salem Witch Museum, you must book your tickets in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door,” said Tina Jordan, director. “To allow for social distancing, we are limiting capacity. We cannot safely have long lines of people waiting to get in.”

In order to balance interest with restricted attendance, the Witch Museum has increased the amount of its digital and live-streaming programming this fall.

October at The Salem Inn is usually booked solid a year in advance and many guests return year after year, according to owners Diane and Dick Pabich. “A lot of our regulars canceled this year when the pandemic hit,” said Diane Pabich. “The good news is that we are almost full again for October. Most of the bookings are from people that live within driving distance, especially New England, New York, and New Jersey.”

Advertisement

Working to provide a safe stay, the innkeepers have have turned to technology, instituting a “contactless check-in process.” To control the number of people in the dining room, Salem Inn guests now use the Open Table app to reserve their breakfast time at check-in.

“We believe people can come and have fun and feel safe,” commented Dick Pabich. “Many restaurants have added outdoor seating options and the unique local stores are welcoming shoppers.”

Fall weekends have already been busy in downtown Salem and retailers are working to accommodate visitors safely.

Partners Alexis Pharae and Benjamin Addam of Vampfangs have instituted a virtual queue line to safely schedule customers visiting their popular vampire- and Gothic-themed shop on Essex Street.

“There will be signage in the windows of the store with a QR code that will direct them to a webpage. The page will have a place for them to join the virtual line,” explained Addam. “We have a local vampire working the door who will be able to assist guests with the virtual queue.”

Additionally, Vampfangs offers private appointments for people who want to shop early or late in order to avoid the crowds and an online store at vampfangs.com for those who choose not to visit in person.

Considering the downtown mask mandate, it is not surprising that Pharae reports that masks and bandanas featuring original Salem- and vampire-themed designs are among the most popular items at Vampfangs this fall.

Advertisement

Despite all the planning and safety accommodations in place, this is a uniquely unpredictable Halloween season for Salem.

“We have a good public safety playbook for a normal Halloween,” said Mayor Driscoll. “While our current [COVID] case numbers and percent positive rate has been generally stable and low, with the larger number of visitors we see each October, I believe we must remain vigilant and cautious. This year we may need to call an audible.”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.