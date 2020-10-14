Wellesley offers socially distant options for Halloween this year

"Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating are a personal decision for families,” the town statement said. However, the town is offering some activities that allow people to remain socially distanced this holiday.

The activities come as public health experts warn people to be careful this Halloween as the coronavirus remains a threat in Massachusetts.

Wellesley’s Recreation Department is offering family-friendly activities this month so people can stay safe during the pandemic, the town said in a statement.

Residents are being encouraged to participate in the fifth annual Howlin' Haunted Halloween House contest, according to the statement. Residents can decorate their homes and yards with a Halloween theme and win prizes.

Participants can e-mail a picture of their Halloween display to recreation@wellesleyma.gov. Submissions should also include the address of the decorated house or yard, and include images taken during the day and at night. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 26, at noon, the town said.

The town is also hosting a Halloween-themed movie night at the Tailby Lot on Tuesday, Oct. 27, with a free showing of the film “Hotel Transylvania” for Wellesley residents, according to the statement.

“Attendees are encouraged to come in costume in their cars. Costume pictures may be posted on the Recreation Department Instagram page (@RecWellesley) to be eligible for prizes,” the statement said.

Anyone who attends the film showing should wear COVID-19 masks and face coverings along with any costume masks, the town statement said.

Online reservations are required. Residents may sign up starting Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at www.wellesleyma.gov/1541/Mobile-Movies-2020.





