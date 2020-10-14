Governor Baker reaffirms he won’t vote for Trump

Asked by a reporter during a State House news conference how he would vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Baker declined to answer. Later in the day, his office issued a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday reaffirmed that he will not vote for President Trump, a fellow Republican, though he declined to discuss how he might cast his ballot.

“The governor cannot support Donald Trump for president and is focused on seeing Massachusetts through the pandemic. He’ll leave the election analysis to the pundits,” Baker’s office said.

Baker has been a longtime critic of the president and has said before the 2016 election and the current election that he would not vote for Trump. Last month, after the president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he is defeated, Baker said, “It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute that if they lose an election, they’re not going to leave. Period.”

