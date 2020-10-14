With 5 students positive for COVID-19, B.C. High moves to online learning for the rest of the week

Boston College High School will move to online learning for the rest of this week after a fifth student tested positive for COVID-19 in five days, the school’s principal said Wednesday.
The school’s coronavirus protocols call for a closure at any time there are five current cases of the virus in the school community, and five students tested positive between Friday and Wednesday, Principal Adam Lewis said in a message to families.
“This will give us the opportunity to monitor the situation closely while students are not in the building,” Lewis said. “We realize that this is conservative, but we feel it is better to be cautious.”
Lewis stressed that contact tracing of infected people shows that “there has be no transmission on campus, or within our BC High community,” which includes about 1,600 students, faculty, and staff members at the school in Dorchester.
He also reminded parents and guardians that BC High has a Social Compact that calls on all members of the school community to adhere to public health recommendations regarding social distancing, wearing of face masks, hand washing, and avoiding gatherings.
“The students have been outstanding in the building but if they are not vigilant and safe when they are offsite, then it will invariably impact our ability to conduct in-person learning,” Lewis said.
