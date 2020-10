Re “Close encounters of the Third Reich: Trump helicopter ride conjures image” (Letters, Oct. 8): Brilliant! That’s all I can say about Sol Gittleman’s approving report of a former student’s equating of Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler. The argument’s proof? Why, Trump once landed in a helicopter and — here it comes — Hitler once landed in an airplane! Brilliant analogy. Well, I’m certainly convinced. I’m sure Tufts must be quite proud of its professor emeritus.

Bob Beaudoin