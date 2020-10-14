We can’t calm virus fears and inform policy without more hard data on schools

We are told, according to data school districts voluntarily shared with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, that approximately 250 students and staff have tested positive in Massachusetts schools since the beginning of the month (“Virus count rises to 135,011; more than 250 said to be in schools,” Metro, Oct. 10). Clearly this is a gross underreport, since, according to state figures, there were more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases under the age of 20 in just the past two weeks.

It is critical that teachers, students, and the general public be informed about the risks of returning to school. We cannot calm fears and inform policy without data.