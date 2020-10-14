Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

The school issued the following statement: “Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and [AD] Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information.”

Saban issued a statement of his own: “I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

Two SEC games scheduled for the weekend have already been postponed, as Vanderbilt and Florida suffered outbreaks that took them below the threshold of scholarship players needed by the conference to play a game.