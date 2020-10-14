Broncos RB Melvin Gordon charged with driving under the influence

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was charged late Tuesday with driving under the influence, according to court and police documents obtained by a Denver television station.
Gordon also was cited for driving between 25 and 39 m.p.h. over the speed limit.
“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the team said in a statement Wednesday. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”
Gordon’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 13.
The Broncos are slated to play the Patriots Sunday in a game that has been postponed twice because of positive coronavirus tests. The Broncos will practice Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time.
Gordon, 27, signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Broncos in March after playing the first five years of his career with the Chargers. He has rushed for 281 yards in four games this season, including a breakout 107-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Jets in Week 4.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.