Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday, according to reports

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated October 14, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Stephon Gilmore and Cam Newton both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The Patriots are expected to have quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore back at practice Thursday, according to reports.

Both players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, with Newton testing positive on Oct. 2, and Gilmore on Oct. 6. While Newton missed the Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs, Gilmore traveled with the team to Kansas City and played on Oct. 5 before returning to New England and testing positive the next day.

Both will be past the 10-day point by Sunday, when the Patriots host the Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

