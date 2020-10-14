Cardinals All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones out for the season

The 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pound Jones, a first-round pick of the Patriots in the 2012 NFL Draft who spent four seasons in New England, has been one of the league’s premier pass rushers since coming to Arizona, with 61 sacks over the past 4½ seasons. He has also been durable up until Sunday and played in all 16 games from 2016-19.

An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.

“Losing a guy like that, it’s going to be tough,” Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. “You can try your best to replace him, but he’s a talent that’s generational. You look at the things he’s done in his career — not a lot of people have done that.”

It’s a huge blow for the Cardinals' defense, which has improved after giving up the most total yards in the NFL last season. Jones had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019. He only had one sack this season while frequently drawing double-teams from opposing blockers.

Kingsbury said the team would need a collective effort to replace Jones. Candidates include Hasson Reddick, rookie Isaiah Simmons, and backup Dennis Gardeck, who had his first two sacks against the Jets after Jones was hurt.

“He’s a tremendous player as we all know. Great person, great leader on this team, so it’s not going to be easy,” Kingsbury said. “But we’ve got guys who have seen playing time this year and will continue to play and get more. It’ll be a rotation, guys we’ve seen out there we’ll just see out there more.”

Mayfield limited

Baker Mayfield’s ribs are sore and he hasn’t even exposed them to the Steelers. Mayfield was limited in practice with an injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis. But the Browns quarterback is convinced he’ll play this week when Cleveland (4-1) makes the short trip down the Turnpike to play at unbeaten Pittsburgh (5-0). “Just day by day,” Mayfield said. ''Still confident." . . . Joe Flacco will get his second straight start at quarterback for the winless Jets (0-5) in place of the injured Sam Darnold. Coach Adam Gase confirmed that the 35-year-old Flacco would be under center Sunday at Miami against the Dolphins. That comes after Darnold missed last week’s game against Arizona because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Flacco went 18 of 33 for 195 yards and one touchdown in New York’s 30-10 loss . . . Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said his hamstring is feeling even better than it did last week, when he tweeted his frustration over not playing in a Monday night game against the Falcons. Adams has missed two straight games, but is hoping to return for the Packers' Sunday matchup at Tampa Bay (3-2) . . . Former starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins remains away from the Washington Football Team because of an illness that’s not considered COVID-19 related, and Kyle Allen is expected to start Sunday against the Giants . . . The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) is not quite ready to return to action either.

Bears OL coach quarantines

Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo will quarantine at least through Sunday’s game at Carolina after coming in contact with someone away from the team who tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Matt Nagy said Castillo has not tested positive for the coronavirus. The person he came in contact with tested positive Tuesday . . . The Jaguars acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa and a seventh-round pick in 2021 from the Titans for a sixth-round selection in 2021. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the day the team was preparing to release Correa, who was activated off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list before Tuesday night’s game against Buffalo . . . The Jaguars (1-4) will set an NFL record by using their fifth kicker in as many games when they host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday. Only four teams have used five or more kickers in a single season, with the Chargers (2017) doing it most recently . . . The Panthers are taking enhanced precautions against the coronavirus following their exposure to Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson during Sunday’s win at Atlanta. The Falcons placed Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Super Bowl switch

The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 in order to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, the NFL announced. The NFL said the change was approved by all 32 clubs during a virtual league meeting. The new host city for the 2024 Super Bowl remains to be named. Also Wednesday, the NFL canceled next January’s Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas. The league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities.