Girls' soccer Players of the Week

EMass girls' soccer: Middleborough’s Alexis Vanderzeyde headlines Players of the Week

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated October 14, 2020, 38 minutes ago


Top performances from girls' soccer players in Eastern Massachusetts in the past week:

Ciara Blanchard, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior midfielder netted a hat trick to lift the Trojans to a 5-1 victory over West Bridgewater on Friday.

Zoey Fagnan, Brookline – Her goal with less than a minute remaining, set up by a free kick from goalie Juliana Anastopoulos, fueled the Warriors past Needham, 1-0, on Thursday.

Bridget Shaw, Norwell – The junior forward’s hat trick helped the Clippers overpower South Shore rival Mashpee, 6-0, on Friday.

Alexis Vanderzeyde, Middleborough – She scored on three direct kicks Monday, including one with four minutes left, powering the Sachems past South Shore Sullivan power Norwell, 3-2. The Sachems earned the program’s first win against the Clippers, who ousted Middleborough from last year’s South tourney in overtime.

Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan – The Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year poured in four goals as the Shamrocks distanced themselves from Catholic Central foe Austin Prep, 4-0, on Monday.