EMass girls' soccer: Middleborough’s Alexis Vanderzeyde headlines Players of the Week

Ciara Blanchard, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior midfielder netted a hat trick to lift the Trojans to a 5-1 victory over West Bridgewater on Friday.

Top performances from girls' soccer players in Eastern Massachusetts in the past week :

Zoey Fagnan, Brookline – Her goal with less than a minute remaining, set up by a free kick from goalie Juliana Anastopoulos, fueled the Warriors past Needham, 1-0, on Thursday.

Bridget Shaw, Norwell – The junior forward’s hat trick helped the Clippers overpower South Shore rival Mashpee, 6-0, on Friday.

Alexis Vanderzeyde, Middleborough – She scored on three direct kicks Monday, including one with four minutes left, powering the Sachems past South Shore Sullivan power Norwell, 3-2. The Sachems earned the program’s first win against the Clippers, who ousted Middleborough from last year’s South tourney in overtime.

Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan – The Globe’s reigning Division 1 Player of the Year poured in four goals as the Shamrocks distanced themselves from Catholic Central foe Austin Prep, 4-0, on Monday.







