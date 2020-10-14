MIAA Basketball Committee awaits EEA guidance before formulating winter plan

In the meantime, a basketball subcommittee for COVID modifications will continue to meet weekly, with plans to formalize plans for a season under the guidelines outlined by the EEA, and submit a document to the full committee, which would then be submitted to the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and Sports Medicine Committee.

Peter Smith, liaison to the basketball committee, said the expectation is that the committee will receive guidance from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) in early November.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the MIAA’s Basketball Committee continued discussions on a winter season that still has many unknowns.

With 17 voting members in attendance, the Basketball Committee recommended four rule changes specific to basketball that will go to each sports committee and the MIAA Board of Directors for approval.

The committee voted unanimously to remove the 5-second closely guarded violation for players that are dribbling in the frontcourt and voted unanimously to increase daily participation limits from four to six quarters, allowing more student-athletes to play nonvarsity and varsity games in the same day.

The committee voted, 15-1-1, for the shot clock to be reset to 15 seconds following a kick ball violation, rather than a full reset, as well as approving a motion, 16-1, to install a 10-second backcourt violation during girls' basketball games.

Those rules may not go into place until next year, but the committee has a special one-year request to the BOD to allow for six quarters of daily participation during the 2020-21 season.

At the outset of the meeting, St. Mary’s AD and girls' basketball coach Jeff Newhall was elected as committee chair. Old Colony athletic director Matt Trahan was elected vice chair and Malden Principal Chris Mastrangelo was elected secretary.