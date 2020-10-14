Revolution extend road winning streak by holding off Impact

The Revolution are making themselves at home wherever they go. Their 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact Wednesday night was their first in a regular-season match at 10-year old Red Bull Arena, the Impact’s home during the pandemic.
Kekuta Manneh, Teal Bunbury, and Adam Buksa scored as the Revolution (7-4-7, 28 points) moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution, who play host to the Philadelphia Union Monday, won their third straight away game and improved to 6-2-2 on the road.
A revamped Revolution lineup included three starters from a 2-1 win over New York City FC Sunday — goalkeeper Matt Turner; Bunbury (a striker against NYC FC, but right wing in this match); and right back DeJuan Jones (left back last game). The combination of a physically refreshed Revolution and a sluggish Impact team, which lost defender Rod Fanni (leg) during added time, resulted in a first-half mismatch. The Revolution, third in the league in shots attempted (14.5 per game) outshot Montreal, 15-3, in taking a 2-1 halftime lead.
Manneh, making his first Revolution start, finished off a breakaway, the sequence starting with a Matt Polster win in the center circle in the 13th minute. Buksa went in alone on James Pantemis, then held up and squared for Manneh, running in to the penalty area on the left.
Bunbury scored his team-leading sixth goal, heading in an Alexander Buttner cross off a corner kick, following a close-in attempt by Diego Fagundez. The score was initially negated before a VAR review ruled Bunbury had been played on-side by Clement Bayiha in the 19th minute.
Amar Sejdic cut the deficit with the Impact’s first shot, a left-foot finish after Romell Quioto slipped past Antonio Delamea on the right side of the penalty area in the 27th minute.
Buksa took a feed from Diego Fagundez, then held off two defenders, had his initial shot blocked by Pantemis, then followed right-footed into an open net in the 52nd minute, his fourth goal of the season.
Jean-Yves Ballou Tabla cut the Impact deficit in the second minute of second-half added time.