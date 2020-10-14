Revolution extend road winning streak by holding off Impact

The Revolution are making themselves at home wherever they go. Their 3-2 win over the Montreal Impact Wednesday night was their first in a regular-season match at 10-year old Red Bull Arena, the Impact’s home during the pandemic.

Kekuta Manneh, Teal Bunbury, and Adam Buksa scored as the Revolution (7-4-7, 28 points) moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution, who play host to the Philadelphia Union Monday, won their third straight away game and improved to 6-2-2 on the road.

A revamped Revolution lineup included three starters from a 2-1 win over New York City FC Sunday — goalkeeper Matt Turner; Bunbury (a striker against NYC FC, but right wing in this match); and right back DeJuan Jones (left back last game). The combination of a physically refreshed Revolution and a sluggish Impact team, which lost defender Rod Fanni (leg) during added time, resulted in a first-half mismatch. The Revolution, third in the league in shots attempted (14.5 per game) outshot Montreal, 15-3, in taking a 2-1 halftime lead.