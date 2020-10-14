Title-starved Los Angeles immediately went to 11 on Atlanta in NLCS Game 3

Max Muncy hit a grand slam to cap an 11-run first inning for the Dodgers, the highest-scoring inning ever in a postseason game.

More came in a hurry on Wednesday to begin a Game 3 they desperately needed.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers showed some life. Trailing Atlanta, 7-0, in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, they scored seven times in their final three trips to the plate. Though LA lost, 8-7, to fall down two games in the series, the perennial NL West division champions — still chasing their first world championship since 1988 after losing two of the last three World Series — offered some evidence of what made them so dominant this season.

Advertisement

The 11 runs came against the Braves, who were also on the wrong side of matching the previous mark. They allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis last season.

The slam by Muncy off reliever Grant Dayton was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.

After Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch, Corey Seager drove him home with a double on the next pitch. Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Rios later went deep on consecutive pitches against Kyle Wright, who then walked the No. 9 batter before Dayton took over.

Betts walked before Seager had an RBI single, Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Muncy went deep. Will Smith, the record-matching 14th batter in the inning, struck out to end it.

The Dodgers led, 11-0, entering the second inning after center fielder Cody Bellinger robbed the Braves' Ozzie Albies — whose solo homer in the ninth on Tuesday made it seven straight Atlanta wins to open the postseason — with a leaping catch at the wall that stranded two runners in the bottom of the first. Bellinger then led off the second with a homer.

Advertisement

Los Angeles had seven hits, three walks and a hit batter in those 32 minutes at the plate, the 29,786th half-inning in postseason history.

Atlanta had allowed only six runs in its first six playoff games, including four shutouts, going into Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles tied a franchise record for a postseason game with its four homers through two innings. The all-time postseason mark for homers in a game is six by the Chicago Cubs in Game 3 of the 2015 NLDS against the Cardinals.

Betts, who batted four times in the first four innings, was removed for the bottom of the fourth. No specific reason was given, but Dave Roberts also removed Seager an inning later. Seager followed his two-hit first with a solo home run in the third. With no travel days necessary, both league championship series have no off days this year.