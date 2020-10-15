‘Jagged Little Pill,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dominate Tony nominations

“Jagged Little Pill,” which premiered two years ago at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater before transferring to New York, led the pack with 15 nominations, including nods for best musical and a nomination of ART artistic director Diane Paulus for best direction of a musical. Elizabeth Stanley was nominated for best actress in a musical.

While it may be cold comfort at a time of historic theater shutdowns here and everywhere else, Boston’s imprint will be all over this year’s Tony Awards, because a pair of high-profile musicals that debuted here dominated the field in Tony nominations announced Thursday.

From top: Kathryn Gallagher, Elizabeth Stanley, and Heather Lang in "Jagged Little Pill," at New York's Broadhurst Theater. The musical, which debuted at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge in 2018, has been nominated for 15 Tony Awards.

Close behind with 14 nominations was “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” which debuted in 2018 at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, reopening that storied venue after a lengthy period of renovations. “Moulin Rouge!” drew nods for best musical and Alex Timbers for best direction of a musical. Karen Olivo was nominated for best actress in a musical, and Aaron Tveit proved to be the only nominee in the category of best actor in a musical.

Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside,” which received its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2018, garnered six nominations, including for best play and Mary-Louise Parker for best actress in a play.

The nominations were announced during a moment of deep gloom and uncertainty on Broadway and in the rest of the theater world, which have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadway League, a trade organization representing producers and theater owners, recently announced that Broadway will be closed until the end of next May — and there is speculation that even that might be optimistic.





