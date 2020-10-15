Local bestsellers for the week ending October 11

2. Leave the World Behind Rumaan Alam Ecco

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. Magic Lessons Alice Hoffman S&S

5. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

6. The Book of Two Ways Jodi Picoult Ballantine

7. Jack Marilynne Robinson FSG

8. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

9. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V. E. Schwab Tor





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

3. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld S&S

4. Rage Bob Woodward S&S

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

7. The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker Peter Baker and Susan Glasser Doubleday

8. Humans Brandon Stanton St. Martin’s

9. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

10. Solutions and Other Problems Allie Brosh Gallery Books





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

2. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

5. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

6. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

7. The Topeka School Ben Lerner Picador

8. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

9. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Anchor

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

5. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

6. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

7. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

8. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

9. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life Jane Sherron de Hart Vintage

10. My Grandmother’s Hands Resmaa Menakem Central Recovery Press





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.