Virtual author readings Oct. 18-24

All of these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Tuesday

Jacqueline Suskin (“Every Day Is a Poem”) is in conversation with Marlee Grace (“How to Not Always Be Working”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Claire Messud (“Kant’s Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays”) in conversation with Dani Shapiro at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library ... James Rodger Fleming (“First Woman: Joanne Simpson and the Tropical Atmosphere”) discusses the book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Gale Galligan and Katy Farina (“The Baby-Sitters Club”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Phil Klay (“Missionaries”) reads at 7 p.m. at Emerson College (Q&A at 5 p.m.)... Pamela Sneed (“Funeral Diva”) is in conversation with Porsha Olayiwola (“I shimmer sometimes, too”) at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Wednesday

Durkhanai Ayubi (“Parwana: Recipes and Stories from an Afghan Kitchen”) discusses the book at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Natalie Portman (“Natalie Portman’s Fables”) is in conversation with Gregory Maguire (“A Wild Winter Swan”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, Tickets $19.99… Xiaolu Guo (“A Lover’s Discourse”) is in conversation with John Freeman (“The Tyranny of E-Mail”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Thursday

Heather Clark (“Red Comet: The Short Life and Blazing Art of Sylvia Plath”) is in conversation with Maggie Doherty (“The Equivalents: A Story of Art, Female Friendship, and Liberation in the 1960s”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Lynda Cohen Loigman (“The Wartime Sisters”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum (“The Lost Family”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Jane Fleishman (“The Stonewall Generation”) is in conversation with Mandy Carter, Edie Daly, and Joey Wasserman at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Friday

Claire Zalc (“Denaturalized: How Thousands Lost Their Citizenship and Lives in Vichy France”) discusses the book at noon at Harvard Book Store… Deborah Willis, John Stauffer, and Sarah Lewis (“To Make Their Own Way in the World: The Enduring Legacy of the Zealy Daguerreotypes”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Claire Messud (“Kant’s Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays”) is in conversation with Alexander Chee (“The Queen of the Night”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Lamar Giles (“The Last Mirror on the Left”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Saturday

Drew Sheneman (“Dinosaurs Are Not Extinct”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.







