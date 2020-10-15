What’s happening in the arts world

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS With album No. 19, “Getting Into Knives,” landing on Oct. 23, the Mountain Goats are replacing the customary tour with “The Jordan Lake Sessions,” a two-show run on Noonchorus, which has become a nexus for the best in rock for indie dads and dads at heart. Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. www.noonchorus.com





TEENAGE CANCER TRUST With the British charity’s annual live shows at the Royal Albert Hall on hold, 30-minute “mini-gigs” of archival footage featuring some of the biggest names in British rock (think Pulp, Paul McCartney, the Cure) are going live on the organization’s YouTube channel each day until Oct. 18. Enter a raffle to win a guitar owned by Robert Smith and get access to the Cure’s full show on (when else?) Halloween. www.teenagecancertrust.org/about-us/our-story/music/unseen

JOY RUCKUS CLUB This virtual festival bills itself as “the largest Asian-American music festival in the world,” featuring a long litany of artists working in pop, EDM, hip-hop, and R&B. Headliners include K-pop stars Eric Nam and Luna, boy band veteran Kevin Woo, and Vietnamese-American rapper Kid Trunks. Oct. 17-18. www.joyruckusclub.com

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE Known for its imaginative approach to programming, the Chameleon Arts Ensemble begins its virtual fall season with an avian-themed program featuring Haydn’s Quartet Op. 33, No. 3, “The Bird” and John Luther Adams “songbirds” for two piccolos and three percussion. Be prepared for some countermelodies from the treetops, as the ensemble says it recorded the entire program among the birds in Duxbury. Oct. 24, 7 p.m. through Oct. 31. www.chameleonarts.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

THAT KINDNESS: NURSES IN THEIR OWN WORDS The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the invaluable contributions that nurses make every single day. “That Kindness,” created via conversations between nurses and V (formerly Eve Ensler, author of “The Vagina Monologues”), focuses on the “selfless acts of service and heroism of nurses on the front lines.” Also featuring Marisa Tomei, Billy Porter, Rosario Dawson, and Rosie O’Donnell, among others. Presented by Brooklyn Academy of Music in cooperation with 20 theaters across the country, including Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater. Through Oct. 19. https://americanrepertorytheater.org

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TUNING Personal and political conflicts arise over the course of a long night at a reunion among four young conservatives who have gathered to toast their mentor, just inducted as president of a small Catholic college. Will Arbery’s play, a finalist for this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is directed by Danya Taymor, and performed live by the original Playwrights Horizon cast: Zoë Winters, Julia McDermott, John Zdrojeski, Jeb Kreager, and Michele Pawk. Oct. 21-24. www.eventbrite.com/e/jeremy-o-harris-presents-heroes-of-the-fourth-turning-live-tickets-124783467711

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BLACK DANCE BOSTON: HIP HOP: AN ELEMENTAL LOVE Performer/artist/educator Aysha Upchurch brings together Boston-based dancers, MCs, DJs, and graffiti artists for a two-night multi-media celebration of hip-hop. The event highlights how a variety of dances arising from the African diaspora — including jazz, tap, and body percussion — have played into the rich culture of hip-hop. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org





THE DANCE COMPLEX TEACHING ARTISTS & MUSICIANS CONCERT For decades, the Central Square mainstay has fostered the teaching and performance of a wide range of dance styles. This outdoor concert showcases that variety in a program of new and recent works by the Dance Complex’s teaching artists, performed by both professionals and students. It also celebrates some of the talented musicians who regularly accompany and perform there. Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Free. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

BLANE DE ST. CROIX: HOW TO MOVE A LANDSCAPE Mass MoCA reopened this summer with a football field-size mass of subarctic permafrost wedged precariously into one of the main galleries. It’s De St. Croix’s mournful lament for a warming world. (And it’s made of bone-dry foam and other recycled synthetics, so leave your wellies at home.) As significant as the scale might be, the work itself is dwarfed by the issue it represents: disappearing subarctic communities and ecosystems that have relied on the frozen tundra for millennia, and their struggle with what happens now. (Hint: Nothing good.) Through Sept. 6, 2021. 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE





FABRIC 2020 Fall River, once an industrial powerhouse known as Spindle City, celebrates its heritage as a textile manufacturing town with a weekend-long celebration. Highlights include “Group Exhibition #1” at the brand-new Fall River Museum of Contemporary Art in one of the city’s historic granite mills, site-specific art installations along the Quequechan River Rail Trail, curated walking tours, and video screenings of Portuguese music. Oct. 16 and 17. Fall River. www.fabricfallriver.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

ANYTHING FOR MONEY Improv Asylum CEO Norm Laviolette leads a group of improvisors through this combination of impromptu sketches, character comedy, and online shopping network, where the online audience can buy anything they see packed onto the Laugh Boston stage, or even “buy” the opportunity to have their suggestion turned into comedy. For the first edition, one improvisor ate a bunch of sardines from a can. They’re serious when they say “anything.” Oct. 16, 10 p.m. Free. www.improvasylum.com

CO-HOST TO CO-HOST WITH CREANY AND THE GIPPER: ALBUM RELEASE PARTY A special edition of this weekly virtual show, hosted by Rob Crean and Gary Petersen, as Petersen celebrates the release of his new album, “Yellow Belt Confidence,” with a preview of some of the tracks. Guests include comedians Tim Vargulish and Chris Walsh and Great Scott booking agent Carl Lavin. Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m. Free. www.facebook.com/andersoncomedy





SUNDAY FUNNY DAY: UNPLUGGED! In-person comedy on the waterfront with headliner Zenobia Del Mar, who released her debut album, “Reckless With the Truth,” earlier this year, plus Chris Justice and Josh Filipowski, hosted by Andrew Della Volpe. Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Free. The Anchor Boston, 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown. 617-286-2404, www.theanchorboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

DRIVE-IN MOVIE COSTUME CONTEST Channel your inner Clark Kent this Friday at the Plymouth Family Resource Center for a drive-in movie prefaced by a superhero and princess costume contest. This is a perfect opportunity for some family fun, and a great way to test drive your costume before Halloween. Registration is required. Oct. 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com

FALL FOLIAGE CRUISE It’s not too late to get in a healthy dose of Boston’s beautiful fall colors. Hop on a cruise this weekend and enjoy the incredible views of Boston and Cambridge while floating down the Charles River. Rides are about 90 minutes, and your ticket comes with a complimentary apple cider. Oct. 17 and 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $29.50 per adult, $22.50 per child. www.charlesriverboat.com

JAKOB MENENDEZ