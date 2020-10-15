Boloco tells shareholders it’s renegotiating leases, talking to potential buyers: ‘We are just looking for a clear path’

In an Oct. 9 letter to shareholders, Boloco co-founder John Pepper said the Boston-based company is in talks to be acquired at a discounted price that offers no value for shareholders. The 23-year-old business is asking landlords to help the company reopen some of its restaurants with reduced rents, or it will be forced to shut down permanently. Of the chain’s seven locations, only two ― in Lynnfield and at the Boston Children’s Hospital ― have reopened since closing their doors in March.

Pepper said in an interview Thursday that the acquisition talks have not involved any national chains or big investors. Potential buyers are other small businesses looking to either partner with Boloco or work with the company to convert the restaurant spaces into a different concept, he said.

“People are sniffing around, and they want good deals,” Pepper said.

Pepper said that in the meantime he also is looking to pay landlords 10 percent of sales revenue instead of a fixed rent amount at Boloco’s restaurant locations.

“We don’t expect to have the same amount of customers, so we can’t pay the same amount of rent,” he said. “Landlords are a key piece...and a lot of them are stuck, too.”

He said Boloco is hardly breaking even week-to-week at the two locations that are open, and is not able to cover rent for its closed restaurants. He said he is aiming to open the store’s locations near Boston Common and Berklee College of Music in coming weeks.

Since the pandemic, the company has laid off about 80 employees, leaving it with a workforce of 30.

Pepper said he thinks two of the restaurants will never reopen since “landlords either want to control the space or terminate us and replace Boloco" with a national chain.

“A national chain is a better bet for them than a regional or independent restaurant,” he said.

Pepper had been betting on another round of aid from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, although now that discussions are on hold until after the election, he is less hopeful. And he is hesitant to borrow more money elsewhere.

“Taking out new loans for a business that doesn’t have certainty for at least six to 12 months, I mean, that is foolish," he said. "We are just looking for a clear path.”

While Pepper admits the situation will not end well for shareholders, since a good amount of value has been eroded by the pandemic, he said he is more concerned about the outlook for the company’s employees and the communities where it does business.

“The people we need to worry about are frontline workers and people who have given me 15 or 20 years,” he said. “I’m helping some of them do their resumes to accelerate their path to better jobs.”









