Cambridge biotech Disarm bought by Lilly for $135 million

Disarm Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotechnology firm working on new potential drugs for neurological diseases such as ALS and multiple sclerosis, will be bought by the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company for $135 million up front.

Under the deal announced Thursday, investors in the four-year-old privately held biotech could reap up to $1.225 billion in additional payments, depending on how well Lilly does developing and marketing new medicines resulting from the acquisition.

Disarm has discovered potential drugs to treat axonal degeneration, a common and early feature of many neurological disorders. Disarm’s scientific founders, Dr. Jeffrey Milbrandt and Dr. Aaron DiAntonio of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, discovered a protein that causes axonal degeneration and molecules they believe can address it known as SARM1 inhibitors.